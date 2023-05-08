Andrew Tate makes bizarre comment about Kate Middleton becoming queen

Andrew Tate, the controversial and outspoken influencer, has shared his brief thoughts on coronation of King Charles III and made an odd comment about Kate Middleton in the process.

The 36-year-old former kickboxer and Big Brother contestant is currently under house arrest in Romania under suspicion on human trafficking having been arrested in late 2022.

However, despite this Tate, who was born in the United States but grew up in Luton, England, is still keeping his finger on the pulse as to what is happening in the UK and has shared his thoughts on coronation celebrations over the weekend.

Taking to Twitter, Tate began by posting a meme of himself superimposed onto the body of King Charles during the coronation ceremony.

He then suggested that the UK should perhaps just skip the current heads of the Royal Family and praised Kate, the princess of Wales. He wrote: "On a serious note, I respect the monarchy. I just wanna skip the king and let Kate be queen. She has ice-cold G vibes."





This is hardly the first time that Tate has commented on the monarchy since he shot to fame.

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II he said: "I always liked the Queen. I look to all the people who were celebrating her death and I knew I was right to like her because all the people who were celebrating her death were degenerate, new-age, liberal, f***ing psychopaths."

He also labelled anyone celebrating the Queen's death as "evil", "weak", "inhuman" people who "have no soul" and a "piece of s**t."

