Andrew Tate is claiming to be the victim of a murder plot, telling fans he “anticipates” that he’s going to be shot.

The cigar-smoking king of toxic masculinity has posted a series of bizarre and cryptic messages to Twitter since his release from jail on Friday, much to the excitement of his legions of loyal followers.

Tate, 36, and his brother Tristan, 34, were moved to house arrest late on Friday after a Romanian court overturned prosecutors' request to keep him in police custody until late April.

The pair have been under police detention since 29 December over allegations of trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women.

In the early hours of Monday, Tate penned a mysterious tweet, dripping with the self-adoration we’ve come to expect from the provocateur.

In an attempt at poetry, he wrote: “In a jail cell for an unknown period of time / Facing the largest of battles / It was the perfect time for any traitors on my team to betray me / But my team remained solid / Flawless / I am the perfect judge of character / Surrounded by impeccable me / Teams like mine cannot lose.”

He followed this up three hours later with a topless photo of himself and the caption: “You can judge a man by the power of his enemies.”

Alongside the image, he said: “I prepare my body to absorb the brutal kinetics of piercing lead / As all other silencing attempts fail, and stage 3 approaches - I anticipate a bullet will be the chosen utensil of pacification / I can only pray and prepare. I will force myself to breathe the best I can.”

He ended the tweet: “I promise.”

Then, to really drive home the message he referred back to a post he shared on 14 December last year, which read: “If they kill me I love you all.”

Fans were quick to share their concern at the alleged (and wholly uncorroborated) murder plot touted by Tate, with one writing: “Judging from all that has unfolded, this is a real risk. We must stay vigilant and keep a spotlight on the situation to hold the ‘powers that be’ to account.”

However, scores of other Twitter users mocked the former YouTuber instead.

Tate is known for promoting wild conspiracy theories, most notably his obsession with “The Matrix” which he once described as “the systems which are being created by society that are deliberately designed to enslave.”

Following his December arrest, a tweet from Tate’s Twitter account read: “The Matrix has attacked me. But they misunderstand, you cannot kill an idea. Hard to Kill.”

Tate and his brother are accused of recruiting their alleged victims by seducing them and falsely claiming to want a relationship or marriage. The victims were then coerced to produce pornographic content for social media sites that generated large financial gains. Both men deny the allegations.

Under Romanian legislation, prosecutors have filed charges against the suspects, but the case is still under investigation and has not gone to trial. In previous rulings that extended their stay in police custody, judges said the pair posed a flight risk and that their release could jeopardise the investigation.

Asked whether Friday's ruling will speed up the investigation, Ramona Bolla, a spokesperson for Romania's DIICOT anti-organised crime unit said prosecutors have until end-June to send the suspects to trial.

Meanwhile, Tate's lawyer, Eugen Vidineac, confirmed that the brothers were forbidden from contacting witnesses and from leaving their house without approval from authorities. "We do not yet have the court's motivation, we do not know whether there are other interdictions, " she said.

The younger of the two Tates announced: "We're going home," as they exited the prison on Friday.

His famous big brother didn't comment.

