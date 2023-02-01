Andrew Tate compared himself to Mandela hours before latest appeal result

Infamous former kickboxer-turned-content creator Andrew Tate compared himself to South African Apartheid activist Nelson Mandela on Wednesday (1 February).

Hours later, he lost his appeal against further detention in Romania for alleged human trafficking and organised crime.

Tate took to his official Twitter account to quote the following tweet from the hero:

"I have taken a moment here to rest, to steal a view of the glorious vista that surrounds me, to look back on the distance I have come. But I can only rest for a moment, for with freedom come responsibilities, and I dare not linger, for my long walk is not ended.

"Nelson Mandela," he wrote.

People online believed the Top G was delusional for quoting the first Black South African president as he rose to prominence through misogynistic rhetoric.

One person on Twitter wrote: "Tater tot is [losing] his grip on reality even more than usual."

"Nelson is turning in his grave. Biggest deluded t*** on the planet," another added.

A third wrote: "There is a significant difference between you and Nelson Mandela because while he was imprisoned for defending people's freedom, you were imprisoned for taking their freedom."

Mandela fought against Apartheid in South Africa, which was a system that promoted the segregation of non-white citizens.

And in his quest to ensure the rights of Black people, he was imprisoned for 27 years until his release f on 11 February 1990. In May 1994, he became the country's first Black president and served until 1999.

Until his passing in 2013, Mandela continued to encourage human rights and founded Nelson Mandela Foundation.

He has garnered more than 260 honours, which included a Nobel Peace Prize.

This isn't the first time Tate has quoted the words of the iconic social justice activist.

On Monday (30 January), he also took to Twitter to share Mandela's quote about living a life "that respects and enhances the freedom of others."

Tate, his brother Tristan and two others were arrested and held on suspicion of human trafficking, rape and the formation of an organised crime group in late December 2022.

The group of four hoped to overturn the judge's 20 January decision to extend their detention for a second time by 30 days at the prosecutors' request.

The ruling will ultimately see the suspects face time in custody until 27 February as the investigation continues.

They had previously lost their appeal in an earlier extension.

