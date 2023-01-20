Andrew Tate just got even more bad news behind bars

There’s more bad news for Andrew Tate, after the controversial influencer and his brother Tristan had their detentions in Romania extended for a second time.

They are to be held in custody until 27 February following a court ruling on Friday.

The 36-year-old former kickboxer and controversial social media influencer was arrested as part of a human trafficking investigation last month.

He was detained in Romania on Thursday 29 December on suspicion of human trafficking, rape, and forming an organised crime group, prosecutors said.

Now, a judge has ruled that they will be detained for further 30 days.

Ramona Bolla, a spokeswoman from Romania’s anti-organised crime agency Diicot, said prosecutors requested a second 30-day extension to keep all four in detention on Thursday.

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan were arrested in December Daniel Mihailescu / AFP via Getty

Since they were arrested, detectives investigating Tate have seized £3.2m worth of assets from his home in Bucharest, including luxury vehicles, watches and cash acquired in a raid on his compound.

Prosecutors earlier said they had seized more than 10 homes and properties belonging to the suspects.

After his recent arrest, Tate left a lot of people confused with his comments about “The Matrix”, and as it turns out even his lawyer doesn’t fully understand him.

Far-right influencer Tate sent a cryptic tweet reading: “The Matrix has attacked me. But they misunderstand, you cannot kill an idea. Hard to Kill.”

Tate’s lawyer, Eugen Vidineac, was asked about the Matrix comments, and he said that he ‘didn’t know’ the meaning behind the comments – and then denied that he believed the same thing as Tate after having it explained to him.

