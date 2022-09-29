Arctic Monkeys fans were in for a stressful morning on Thursday (29 September) as presale tickets went live for their huge stadium tour - as rumours continue to fly that they'll be headlining Glastonbury next year.

The group will be touring across the UK next May and June, including gigs in their hometown Sheffield, London’s Emirates Stadium, along with Manchester, Bristol, Norwich, Coventry, Swansea, Glasgow and Southampton.

General sale tickets will be available from 9am on 30 September via Ticketmaster and See Tickets – but it was the presale that sent fans into a whirlwind.

One desperate fan hilariously tried to warn people away from getting tickets, jokingly writing: "I've heard that apparently arctic monkeys are really bad live and Alex Turner throws his microphones at people's heads so it’s not worth trying to get tickets xx".

"I’m in a bad place rn not mentally," another confessed, "I’m in the purgatory of trying to get into the Arctic Monkeys presale".

The tour comes as the group gear up to release their upcoming album, The Car, on 21 October, amid rumours of headlining Glastonbury 2023.

A source told The Sun: "Alex Turner and the band are coming back to Glastonbury, and this time their set is going to be even bigger and better.

"The lads have signed on the dotted line and will return to the Pyramid Stage next June.

"It is really special for them to be doing a hat-trick on that stage and it is something they have wanted to do for a while.

"After the festival dates lined up with their upcoming tour they said they couldn’t not play there again.

"The band are in the process of putting together their team and are working on making their performance one of Glastonbury’s most memorable."

