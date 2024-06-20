Ariana Grande responds to viral 'voice change' video

Ariana Grande has commented on changes to her speaking choice after a viral clip circulated demonstrating her difference in tone.

The 30-year-old singer recently appeared as a guest on the Podcrushed podcast co-hosted by You actor Penn Badgley who starred in Grande's latest music video for her single 'The Boy Is Mine'.

In one part of the interview, the pair alongside co-hosts Nava Kavelin, and Sophie Ansari discuss the recording of Grande's album Eternal Sunshine.

At first, Grande appears to speak in a deeper voice before adopting a higher-pitched register as she says: "I've been writing a lot, and maybe there's more. I would like to do a deluxe [album] at some point."

"The Voice Change??" TikTok user @scatsplat wrote posting the clip which now has over 7.8m views.





In the comments, viewers shared their thoughts on Grande switching up her voice.

One person said: "GLINDA LET HER GO," referring to Grande's role in the live action film of Wicked that is set to be released this November.

"Me switching to my customer service voice at work," another person joked.

Someone else added: "How did that just happen??"

"It’s like Paris Hilton with her voices," a fourth person commented.

Now, Grande herself has taken to the comments section to explain that she speaks this way for the sake of her keeping her vocals healthy.

She says it is down to "habit (speaking like this for two years) and also vocal health."

"I intentionally change my vocal placement (high / low) often depending on how much singing I'm doing I’ve always done this BYE," she wrote.



Elsewhere in the interview, Grande also lifted the lid on her Nickelodeon experience as child star and said she'd been reflecting on her own "relationship to [Nickelodeon] a little bit now."

