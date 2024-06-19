Armie Hammer says he's "grateful" following cannibalism and rape allegations

Armie Hammer has spoken about the cannibalism fetish and rape allegations that tanked his Hollywood career and said the experience has made him "grateful."

The 37-year-old who is best known for his acting roles in The Social Network and Call Me By Your Name, addressed the scandal that occurred in 2021 where the messages Hammer allegedly sent to women were leaked are contained graphic sexual messages of cannibalistic fantasies.

Following this, Hammer was accused of rape and abuse - something he has repeatedly denied, and said all his relationships with women have been consensual, he also called the allegations "bull***" in a brief statement via his lawyer at the time.

Hammer was then dropped by his WME, and departed from upcoming roles including the Paramount+ series TheOffer and Jennifer Lopez’s Shotgun Wedding.

Three years on, Hammer spoke on the “Painful Lessons” podcast where he reflected on his "ego death" and "career death."

Hammer on the Painful Lessons podcast YouTube/Painful Lessons

On the cannibalism allegations, Hammer appeared to be amused by this as he said with a laugh: “People called me a cannibal, and everyone believed them. They’re like, ‘Yep, that guy ate people.'

“Like what? What are you talking about? Do you know what you have to do to be a cannibal? You have to eat people! How am I going to be a cannibal?! It was bizarre.”

He went on to say how he is ultimately "grateful" for the experience.

“Even in the discrepancies, in whatever it was that people said, whatever it was that happened, I’m now at a place in my life where I’m grateful for every single bit of it,” Hammer added.

Before this occurred, Hammer described how he “never knew how to give myself love” or “self-validation" due to his job as an actor where he "was able to get it from so many people.”

“I didn’t feel good. I never felt satisfied, I never had enough. I never was in a place where I was happy with myself — where I had self-esteem," he admitted.

Hammer also revealed that joined a 12-step program and described how the accusations were "like a neutron bomb went off in my life."

“It killed me, it killed my ego, it killed all the people around me that I thought were my friends that weren’t — all of those people, in a flash, went away.

"But the buildings were still standing. I’m still here, I still have my health, and I’m really grateful for that."

Watch the full “Painful Lessons” podcast with Hammer here.

