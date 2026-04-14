Ashley St Clair is 'spilling MAGA secrets' on TikTok

MAGA influencer Ashley St Clair - who is in the middle of a custody battle with Elon Musk over a son she claims they share - has taken to TikTok to film videos sharing an insight into the Trumpian movement, as she says she disclosed the information based on “the constant gnawing on my soul it was doing”.

In one post uploaded last week, St Clair filmed a ‘get ready with me’ in which she revealed “how MAGA influence campaigns operate”.

She said: “MAGA and really MAGA, not so much just GOP messaging, is incredibly coordinated … Their main avenues for this influence are group chats, paid influence campaigns and bloggers.

“Now through the group chats, they operate with large influencers – particularly on Twitter, that is their primary mode of communication, is Twitter – and they will have these giant group chats, that make influencers and individuals feel important, because they are on group chats with members of the administration, people on the Trump team, in which they coordinate these messaging tactics.”

@ashstc capitalism is destroying democracy

In a follow-up video, St Clair said people are “going to see a lot more” of “independent or moderate political influencers that are coming to this side after they realised that the Trump ship is sinking”.

“They are going to kind of rebrand in a Megyn Kelly kind of way – ‘this time Trump is taking it too far’ – instead of actually admitting that they were wrong, and that Trump has been this way the whole time, and that they were not able to see it,” she said.

@ashstc Replying to @Chris Doyle. I have questions

And across both X/Twitter and TikTok, people have shared their thoughts on St Clair’s remarks on the MAGA movement:

One X/Twitter user said it was “very entertaining” seeing St Clair “spilling all [the right wing media apparatus’] secrets”:





A second said “what is so frustrating” about the organisation of MAGA is that “Democrats are so incompetent that they don’t have their own infrastructure”.

“Thank you for speaking up,” wrote one, to which St Clair replied it is “the least I can do”.

Another asked if she was “bound by these confidentiality agreements”, with St Clair replying that she “[doesn’t] sign them, infamously”.

Crikey.

Why not read…?

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.