Prior to 2025, it's unlikely that you'd have heard of Ashley St Clair. The former right-wing influencer made headlines when she made a public announcement on Valentine's Day, claiming that Elon Musk was the father of her son.

"Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father", the then-26-year-old wrote in a statement.

"I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child's privacy and safety, but in recent days it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause.

"I intend to let our child grow in a normal and safe environment. For that reason, I ask the media honor our child's privacy, and refrain from invasive reporting."

In the year since, Musk and St Clair have been involved in a number of public spats.

In fact, on 31 March, she was filmed selling her Tesla, which she claims was because she'd had a 60 per cent reduction in child support payments.

X/Ashley St Clair

"I need to make up for the 60 percent cut that Elon made to our son's child support", she told reporters, adding: "You can check the stocks, I'm not the only one who is cleaning up after his messes.”

But, just hours later, Musk himself spoke out on the matter, the first time he's publicly acknowledged matters to do with their child.

“I don’t know if the child is mine or not, but am not against finding out,” the 53-year-old wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter) March 31. “No court order is needed.”

He claims he has given St Clair $2.5 million and will pay her $500,000 annually.

St Clair hit back at the comments on X, responding: "Elon, we asked you to confirm paternity through a test before our child (who you named) was even born. You refused. And you weren’t sending *me* money, you were sending support for your child that you thought was necessary… until you withdrew most of it to maintain control and punish me for 'disobedience'", she wrote.

"But you’re really only punishing your son. It’s ironic that your last effort in court was to try to gag me while you use a social media channel you literally own to distribute derogatory messages about me and our child to the entire world. It’s all about control with you, and everyone can see it. America needs you to grow up, you petulant man-child."

We've reached out to both parties' representatives for comment on the matter.

However, fast forward 10 months, and Musk claims he's now going for full custody of Romulus.

It comes after St Clair posted a grovelling apology for previous comments made about the transgender community, and spoke of her "guilt" for causing her "son’s sister more pain" - likely referring to Vivian Jenna Wilson, the transgender daughter of Musk.

"I feel immense guilt for my role. And even more guilt that things I have said in the past may have caused my son’s sister more pain. Idrk how to make amends for many of these things but I have been trying incredibly hard privately to learn + advocate for those within the trans community that I’ve hurt", she responded to a public message asking how she felt about her past-self engaging in transphobia.

"I also haven’t said much on this bc I have gone back and forth over whether my voice would be helpful on the issue since it will be framed as disingenuous or just turning bc I’m “scorned.” Even this reply will become right wing hysteria but yeah I am sorry. Let me know how I can help."

Musk has had a turbulent relationship with his daughter, Wilson, too, and has made his feelings clear further in response to this latest update.





The billionaire responded in a post on X, quoting St Clair: "I will be filing for full custody today, given her statements implying she might transition a one-year-old boy."

It's not clear what he's referring to, but indy100 has reached out to Ashley St Clair for a response.

But just who is Ashley St Clair? Here's what we know about her...

Who is Ashley St Clair?

Ashley St Clair is a former-Conservative political commentator, writer, and author - and now, supposedly the mother of Elon Musk's 13th child.

She's gained over one million followers on social media for her strong political opinions, and has previously endorsed Trump.

St Clair is a longtime writer for ‘The Babylon Bee’, which is the right-wing version of The Onion. She stepped down as a ‘brand ambassador’ for the conservative youth group Turning Point USA in 2019 following a controversy that saw her pose for photos with white nationalists, Nicholas Fuentes and Tim Gionet.

She's also authored two children's books, including Elephants are Not Birds, which tackles gender ideology, and 'rebukes transgender acceptance'.

She's largely stayed off the radar since allegedly welcoming her baby in 2024, but did attend Trump's election night party at Mar-a-Lago.

Ashley St Clair

How old is Ashley St Clair?

Ashley St Clair is thought to be 27 years old at time of writing. Her birthday is on 31st July 1999.

Where is Ashley St Clair from?

Born in Florida and raised in Colorado, it's thought St Clair is now living in Manhattan, New York.

How do Elon Musk and Ashley St Clair know each other?

It's not known how Elon Musk and Ashley St Clair met, however, they have publicly exchanged messages on social media with each other.

Musk has responded to a number of the 26-year-old's posts on X in the past. One most notably in the lead up to what would be St Clair falling pregnant, she posts about how coming off birth control has been "one of the best things" she could have done for her mental health.

The tech billionaire responded "For sure".

St Clair has since done an interview with The New York Post, in which she alleges Musk is not on the birth certificate, and that he didn't respond when she notified his team she'd be releasing the statement.

She's since filed for full custody of their child, and ordered the 53-year-old to take a paternity test.

St. Clair says that Musk "acknowledged parentage of the child in various written correspondences" including a text message exchange after their baby, known as 'R.S.C' after he was born.

St. Clair says Musk eventually met his son on Sep 21, 2024, and spent two hours with them, and then for one hour the next day. She says the last time Musk saw R.S.C. was November 30, 2024, for only 30 minutes.

A week before that meeting, she claims that Musk texted her “I want to knock you up again” on November 24, 2024. Three months later, she claims Musk texted her again: “Well, we do have a legion of kids to make.

Indy100 reached out to representatives from both parties for comment at the time.

Does Ashley St Clair have social media?

Yes, Ashley St Clair primarily posts on X. Her handle is @stclairashley. You can find her on Instagram @realashleystclair.

Do Elon Musk and Ashley St Clair have a child together?

Ashley St Clair posted a statement to X on Valentine's Day 2025 claiming that she was the mother of Elon Musk's 13th child.

Musk has not yet acknowledged the statement, however, he has previously expressed his own interest in population growth.

Elon Musk shares 13 other children including three with singer, Grimes, as well as multiple with Justine Wilson, and with Shivon Zilis, an executive at one of his companies.

What is the name of Elon Musk's baby with Ashley St Clair?

The name of Ashley St Clair's son with Elon Musk is Romulus St Clair.

Musk's other children include Nevada Alexander Musk, Griffin Musk, Vivian Jenna Wilson, Kai Musk, Saxon Musk, Damian Musk, X Æ A-Xii Musk, Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, Strider and Azure Musk, Techno Mechanicus Musk and two children with names who are not public.

