Popstar Ava Max injured after being slapped by a fan on stage

An Ava Max fan was escorted off stage by security after slapping the popstar and leaving her injured.

The footage shows the 29-year-old dancing on stage during one of her LA shows. The star was dressed in a blue and black shimmery two-piece.

It was then that a man ran on stage and slapped the singer mid-performance. Security dragged him away, as Max continued to finish her song.

She later took to Twitter to confirm the incident, writing: "He slapped me so hard that he scratched the inside of my eye. He’s never coming to a show again thank you to the fans for being spectacular tonight in LA though!!"

The footage soon went viral across Twitter, with many fans outraged and concerned for the 'Sweet but Psycho' singer.

"So first a man throws a phone a Bebe Rhexa’s face because he ‘thought it would be funny, and now a man jumps on stage and slaps ava max? wtf is wrong with men," one person wrote, while another asked: "Are people okay? like what in the actual f***?"

"This is behaviour is actually heartbreaking omg," a third added. "She handled it so well too by still ending the show."

Meanwhile, one person who claimed to be at the show wrote: "I was there and this was crazy!! someone gave her a teddy bear earlier in the show. for anyone reading if you ever want an artist’s attention, do something like that, NOT this."

