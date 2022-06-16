Former Jackass star Bam Margera has been located after running away from rehab and being reported missing.

42-year-old Margera reportedly “fled” from a rehabilitation facility in Florida and was said to have been missing after his unauthorised exit.

Margera allegedly told the manager of the facility that he was unhappy and would be leaving to check in somewhere else.

TMZ reports he was found at a hotel in Delray Beach and was attended to by the police and a crisis intervention team.

Following his escape, Margera, who had completed a one-year inpatient rehab program in May, voluntarily returned to the rehab treatment centre.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

According to Delray Beach police, the former Jackass star went missing on Monday, leaving in a black SUV to attend another facility.

Margera is alleged to have been at rehab under court order and staff there were “concerned he seemed to be leaving without authorisation”.

It comes as the star recently claimed he was fired from participating in the Jackass Forever film for refusing to go through “contract-mandated rehab”.

He also slammed the film’s director Jeff Tremaine and said fellow performer in the franchise Johnny Knoxville had “betrayed him”, claiming that the pair had made him “jump through hoops” before he eventually left the production.

Margera said: “My family – Jackass – has betrayed me, rejected me, abandoned me. Not all of them. I love all of them and they love me back. But specifically Jeff Tremaine and Johnny Knoxville.



“So I feel like my family has f**king done everything horrible to me and made me jump on hoops and walk through eggshells—which is impossible – and strung me along like a f**king puppet to get the $5 million I usually get when I make a movie with them because Jeff Tremaine and CKY has started it.”

Margera is seeking help for manic bipolar disorder and the American skateboarder and stunt performer recently posted on his Instagram posing with his new Alcoholics Anonymous sponsor.

He wrote: “MMA fighter, chiropractor and ten years sober Dominick, is my new AA sponsor.”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.