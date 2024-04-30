Barbra Streisand has left fans shocked after asking actress Melissa McCarthy a very personal question on whether she takes Ozempic .

Ozempic is a popular injectable medication that is intended for people with Type 2 diabetes. It is the brand name for the drug semaglutide, which in recent times has become a hugely popular means of weight loss , particularly among the rich and famous.

While Ozempic use is hardly a secret, fans were left shocked after iconic singer and actress Barbra Streisand left a comment on one of Melissa McCarthy’s Instagram posts straight up asking her if she takes it.

McCarthy shared a picture of herself dressed up at a gala with a friend, in honour of the famous musical director Matthew Bourne.

In Streisand’s since-deleted comment on the post, she wrote: “Give him my regards did you take Ozempic?”

It didn’t take long for fans to criticise Streisand for not only the incredibly personal question but for asking it in a very public manner.

One fan commented: “Babs. No, honey. Just no.”

Another said: “Rude, Barbra.”

A screen grab of her comment was shared on the Instagram account Comments By Celebs, where discourse over the incident continued as people were left stunned by the audacity.

Someone wrote: “Babs with the Facebook Auntie antics.”

“Babs giving major boomer energy here,” another argued.

One person pointed out: “Omg Babs, you can’t just ask people if they’re on Ozempic.”

Someone else said: “I feel like this was meant to be a DM…”

Plastic surgeons have recently warned about an Ozempic crisis sweeping through Hollywood which is leaving celebrities with saggy skin, gaunt cheeks and sunken eyes.

Sign up f or our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 ranking