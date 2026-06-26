Bella Hadid overwhelmed by support after emotional Lyme disease post

Model Bella Hadid has expressed profound gratitude for the outpouring of support from her fans after sharing an emotional message detailing a flare-up of her chronic illness.

The 29-year-old was diagnosed with chronic Lyme disease in the early 2010s. This bacterial infection, transmitted by ticks, can lead to symptoms such as tiredness and a significant loss of energy, according to the NHS.

Hadid posted a tearful selfie on Instagram on Thursday, revealing she was "unable to shake off" the flare-up, which left her "out of breath walking to the kitchen". Despite sleeping for 11 hours, she continued to need naps, stating: "Took every protocol from any and every doctor I’ve seen. Still nothing helping." She also described feeling as though her brain cells were not functioning, though she found showering without fainting to be "a really big accomplishment".

In an update shared on Instagram on Friday, Hadid addressed her 59.3 million followers: "Hi. I’m sorry if I worried anyone." She clarified, "I know it sounds jarring, but in full truth it’s my reality so it’s something I’m able to cope with to a capacity now." She added: "I’m sorry if I startled anyone. This truly is an everyday ebb and flow for me, for the past 15 years. I just had an overwhelming amount of emotion over not being able to do the things my mind is capable of setting, but my body is not capable of doing."

Bella Hadid/Instagram

Hadid concluded by expressing hope for a better day and reiterated her thanks: "Thank you for all your support. I wasn’t expecting it, but I’m truly grateful. I love you guys so much."

The model has frequently spoken about the unpredictable nature of her flare-ups and the challenges of living with an invisible chronic illness. Her mother, Yolanda, known from the US reality TV show The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and her brother were also diagnosed with the disease.

While most individuals diagnosed with Lyme disease recover, the NHS notes that a small proportion may experience persistent symptoms like fatigue, aches, and low energy for several years.

Hadid, who has graced numerous Vogue covers and was named Model of the Year by the British Fashion Council in 2022, was also recognised in Time magazine’s 100 most influential people in the world in 2023. Her sister, Gigi, 31, is also a prominent model, having received the British Fashion Council's Model of the Year award in 2016.