The Duskbloods: How to check if you made network test for Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive

Gamers who signed up for the network test of upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive The Duskbloods can now check to see if they were successful or not.

The Duskbloods is an upcoming eight-player PvPvE Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive by FromSoftware, the makers of Dark Souls, Bloodborne and Elden Ring (Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition is releasing on Switch 2 on 28 August).

Those who signed up can click here and sign in with the same Nintendo account details. If you're successful, a message saying "you were selected to participate" will show.

Software and download codes will start being sent out from 18 August at 2pm BST (9am ET / 6am PT) and those who were successful are encouraged to check the same site after that time.

The network test runs 21-25 August and across each of those five days, the game will be playable within five different specific four-hour windows.

On 21 August, it will be available 11am-3pm BST (6am-10am ET / 3am-7am PT).

On 22 August, it will be available 3am-7am BST (10pm on 21 August until 2am ET / 7pm-11pm on 21 August PT).

On 23 August, it will be available 7pm-11pm BST (2pm-6pm ET / 11am-3pm PT).

On 24 August, it will be available 11am-3pm BST (6am-10am ET / 3am-7am PT).

And on 25 August, it will be available 3am-7am BST (10pm on 23 August until 2am ET / 7-11pm on 23 August PT).

The official website describes the network test as follows: "A network test involves using a pre-release version of the game to test performance prior to the commencement of service. We plan to conduct large-scale network load tests to check different technical aspects of the game's online systems.

"We look forward to you taking part and helping us make The Duskbloods as good as it can be!"

The Duskbloods is slated to release in 2026 on Nintendo Switch 2.



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