Bella Hadid fans support model after she reveals 'invisible suffering' with chronic disease

Bella Hadid has candidly opened up about her battle with Lyme disease in an honest health update with her Instagram followers.

On Sunday (6 August), the 26-year-old model shared a series of personal photos while speaking about her "almost 15 years of invisible suffering". The photos show doctor reports and Hadid during treatments including drips.

She thanked her mother Yolanda Hadid for always being by her side, before launching into a lengthy caption detailing her experience.

"Living in this state, worsening with time and work while trying to make myself, my family and the people who support me, proud, had taken a toll on me in ways I can’t really explain," Hadid wrote. "To be that sad and sick with the most blessings/privilege/opportunity/love around me was quite possibly the most confusing thing ever. one thing I want to express to you all is that 1: I am okay and you do not have to worry, and 2:I wouldn’t change anything for the world."

She told her 59 million followers that she is "finally healthy," and if she had to do it all again to "get here, to this exact moment I’m in right now, with all of you," she would.





Hadid then reassured fans who may be struggling that "it will get better," before thanking her support network, her agents and the medics who have taken care of her over the years.

She signed off: "I’ll be back when I’m ready / I miss you all so much /I love you all so much."

It didn't take long for followers to flood the post with well wishes, including her sister Gigi Hadid who wrote: "I love u I am so proud and happy 4 u !"

Fellow supermodel Winnie Harlow added: "God bless you on your journey, focusing on Yourself is so important!! love u."

Meanwhile, fashion designer Jeremy Scott wrote: "SENDING U SO MUCH LOVE BELLIE."

