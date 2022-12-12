The former home of Betty White has been demolished just a few months after it was sold for more than $10million, sparking uproar on social media.

The late actress lived in the California home before her death at the age of 99 on New Year’s Eve.

The property was sold earlier this year for around $3million over the asking price, but it’s since been demolished.

The property was built back in the 1950s and featured five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a guesthouse and a pool. White moved in with her third husband, Allen Ludden, in 1968.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

An image of the demolished house was shared on White’s official Instagram page, with the caption: "Hello all! I owe a post (or two) I know. This is such a busy time of year and coming up on the anniversary of Betty’s passing is hitting in ways I hadn’t anticipated.

"Her Brentwood home is no more (save the fireplaces which will be gone in short order). I promise a wonderful tribute to our most wonderful lady very soon!!!!"

People in the comments were quick to voice their concern, with one saying: “Why in the world would they tear it down?”

Another said: “This is terrible! Why demolish such a beautiful icons home not even a full year after her passing?!”

White died at the age of 99 on New Year's Eve Brian To/Getty Images for The Lifeline Program





However, as others pointed out, it was up to the buyer how they treated the property and the land purchased.

“Why are people so shocked that it’s been torn down! You need to understand that it wasn’t the house that was valued at $10 million it was the LAND! Whoever bought it was only interested in the land and not the house! The house had been ripped out as was no longer in time with the houses in the area.”

Another said: “The house is being sold at land value, with financially qualified buyers encouraged to ‘build [their] dream home on a flat lot in a serene country setting.’”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.