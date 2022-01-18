Betty White’s assistant marked what would have been the legendary star’s 100th birthday by sharing one of her very last photos.

On Monday (January 17), White’s long-time assistant Kiersten Mikelas penned a heartwarming tribute to the Golden Girl actress’ official Facebook page. “Hello Everyone! It’s Kiersten. Betty’s assistant,” it read.

“On this special day, I wanted to share this photo of Betty. It was taken on 12/20/21. I believe it’s one of the last photos of her,” she continued. “She was radiant and beautiful and as happy as ever.”

The wholesome snap shows the trailblazing star smiling while seated in a floral chair. She stunned in a bright green silk blouse, complete with dazzling jewellery and a face of makeup.

“Thanks to all of you who are doing kind things today and every day to make the world a better place,” Kiersten concluded.

Fans flocked to the Facebook post to share heartfelt messages of support and to wish White a happy heavenly birthday.

“Can’t believe you’re gone, Betty White. You made this world a little more livable for many with your kindness and laughter. Rest in the love that you are,” one said.

People also shared their participation in Betty White’s $5 Challenge, sweeping the nation. To honour White’s milestone birthday, people were encouraged to donate a small amount to local non-profit animal shelters.

Oregan Friends of Shelter Animals gushed: “Our rescue has donations pouring in in memory/honour of this beautiful woman. Thank you, Betty White! The future of rescue animals is much brighter because of her!”

“Today has been absolutely remarkable,” Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society added. “We don’t even have the words to describe how deeply moved we are from thousands of individuals giving what they could to help animals — in honour of you, Betty White! Happy 100th Birthday!”

The eight-time Emmy winner had spoken to People before her passing and ahead of her 100th, saying she was “in such good health.”

White sadly passed on December 31 from a stroke.

Jeff Witjas, a close friend and agent, told People: “Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever.”

He added, “I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much. I don’t think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband, Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again.”

Rest in peace, Betty.