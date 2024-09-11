Beyonce is reportedly gearing up for a host of UK tour dates in 2025 and is set to rival Oasis in ticket sales.

A source told The Sun: "Beyonce is about to raise the roof. The demand for tickets will be just like Oasis' and will rival fans' rush to get their hands on a seat.

"Oasis and Beyonce are top tier and demand for tickets will be fierce. Over seven million people tried to get Oasis tickets — and Beyonce's fans will be out in force too."

They added that the boost to the economy is going to be "phenomenal," adding that other major artists including Billie Eilish, Sabrina Carpenter and Dua Lipa are also set to hit stages across the UK.

The speculation has sent social media wild, with one writing: "These rumours about Beyoncé going on another UK tour in 2025. I’m listening even though I don’t believe it yet."

Another added: "If Beyoncé announces tour dates for 2025 I will be purchasing tickets. That is one tour I will not miss."

Meanwhile, a third fuelled the fire by connecting the dots: "I think Beyoncé will tour next year. She is pacing herself. She released Renaissance in 2022 and started her touring May 2023. Released Cowboy Carter in 2024 and will start her tour pretty much the same month in 2025. Released act iii in early 2026 and tour in 2027."

It comes after the star sat down with GQ for a rare email interview where she discussed her new whisky brand, why Cowboy Carter had no visuals and her family life.

She also let the publication into her favourite artists at the moment, with Sabrina Carpenter's 'Please, Please, Please' on repeat.

Indy100 reached out to Beyonce's representative for comment

