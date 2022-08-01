Beyoncé will rerecord a new track after facing criticism for using an ableist slur in a song on her new album, Renaissance.
The derogatory term which is used to demean people with spastic cerebral palsy occurs twice in the song 'Heated', co-written by Drake.
It comes after Lizzo faced criticism for using the same word in her song 'GRRRLS' in June. Following the backlash, she apologised and re-recorded the song without the offensive lyric.
"Let me make one thing clear: I never want to promote derogatory language," she wrote in a statement posted to social media.
"As a fat black woman in America, I've had many hurtful words used against me so I understand the power words can have (whether intentionally or in my case, unintentionally)."
People are now similarly criticising Beyonce. Disability charity Scope are asking Beyoncé to re-record the song, without the insult.
"Words matter because they reinforce the negative attitudes disabled people face every day," media manager Warren Kirwan told the BBC.
"Beyoncé has long been a champion of inclusivity and equality, so we'd urge her to remove this offensive lyric."
Meanwhile, here is some of the reaction on Twitter:
\u201cSo @Beyonce used the word 'spaz' in her new song Heated. Feels like a slap in the face to me, the disabled community & the progress we tried to make with Lizzo. Guess I'll just keep telling the whole industry to 'do better' until ableist slurs disappear from music \ud83d\udc94\u201d— Hannah Diviney (@Hannah Diviney) 1659180429
\u201cBeyonc\u00e9 is a queen I love Beyonc\u00e9 she is my favorite singer of all time #spazz is still a slur it doesn't change because one of the greatest women ever born used it #DisabilityTwitter #DisCo\u201d— Maysoon (@Maysoon) 1659311282
\u201cAre you kidding me? A month after Lizzo changed the lyrics of her song to take the word out Beyonc\u00e9 is including sp*z in one of her songs?!\u201d— Rachel Charlton-Dailey (@Rachel Charlton-Dailey) 1659304147
\u201c@hannah_diviney @AutisticCallum_ @Beyonce I\u2019m shocked that people still say this word, I remember it being around as a child but not anymore . I know in America they have a different POV but when you are world selling artist and want to sell internationally you need to have understanding of the words you use\u201d— Hannah Diviney (@Hannah Diviney) 1659180429
According to Sky News, Beyonce will rerecord the song with a publicist for the star saying that the slur was not "used intentionally in a harmful way."
