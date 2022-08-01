Beyoncé will rerecord a new track after facing criticism for using an ableist slur in a song on her new album, Renaissance.

The derogatory term which is used to demean people with spastic cerebral palsy occurs twice in the song 'Heated', co-written by Drake.

It comes after Lizzo faced criticism for using the same word in her song 'GRRRLS' in June. Following the backlash, she apologised and re-recorded the song without the offensive lyric.

"Let me make one thing clear: I never want to promote derogatory language," she wrote in a statement posted to social media.

"As a fat black woman in America, I've had many hurtful words used against me so I understand the power words can have (whether intentionally or in my case, unintentionally)."

People are now similarly criticising Beyonce. Disability charity Scope are asking Beyoncé to re-record the song, without the insult.



"Words matter because they reinforce the negative attitudes disabled people face every day," media manager Warren Kirwan told the BBC.

"Beyoncé has long been a champion of inclusivity and equality, so we'd urge her to remove this offensive lyric."

According to Sky News, Beyonce will rerecord the song with a publicist for the star saying that the slur was not "used intentionally in a harmful way."

