Trump administration accused of ‘creepy’ and ‘grotesque’ Valentine’s Day messaging

Unlike with other annual celebrations, US president Donald Trump and his administration didn’t attack his opponents on Valentine’s Day, but instead sought to charm the public with messages which have since been described as “grotesque” and “creepy”.

On Saturday, journalist and author E. Jean Carroll - who Trump was found liable for sexually abusing in a civil case in May 2023 – shared an email from the Republican’s campaign team with the subject “is everything OK” and the sender labelled as “Secret Admirer Donald J. Trump”.

The message reads: “I sent you a LOVE LETTER but I haven’t heard back. It’s Valentine’s Day E Jean!

“I love you, and I was pretty sure you loved me back! Is everything OK?

“Roses are red, violets are blue. Do you still love Trump, as I love you? Is a small preview of it..."

Commenting on the email she received, Carroll tweeted: “Yes. This is a real email. No. I did not sign up on this mailing list. Yes. We are living in a crazy world”:

The message was criticised by others, with one branding it “creepy”:

Then, later that same day, the White House X/Twitter account posted an image of love heart-shaped sweets containing the words ‘MAGA’, ‘love’ and ‘Daddy’s home’ – with fellow social media users troubled by the latter phrasing:

Podcaster Ed Krassenstein simply asked: “What the actual F?”:

While others decided to edit the text with their own messages, including on user responding with love hearts bearing the text ‘punch Nazis’ and ‘f*** Trump’:

indy100 has approached the White House for comment.

