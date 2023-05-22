Beyonce laughs off awkward on-stage blunder during sold out concert

Beyonce laughed at her own fumble as she got the words wrong during her sell-out show in Edinburgh on Saturday.

In the eyes of her fans, performer and all-round icon Beyonce can do no wrong. But it seems even the superstar herself was caught off guard and had to laugh at her own on-stage error.

The funny moment came during a performance of her track HEATED, which comes from her 2022 album Renaissance, which the world tour she is currently on is named after.

In the song, the lyric mentions fashion designer Coco Chanel, with the words: “Cuff me, please, cause this ain't fair. Dripped in my pearls like Coco Chanel.”

But, during her performance at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium, Beyonce accidentally pronounced it “Coco Kernel” and immediately laughed at her own mistake while the crowd continued singing the rest of the song before she rejoined them.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The moment was shared by an unofficial Rennaisance tour account with the caption: “Beyoncé has the cutest reaction to messing up the ‘Heated’ verse tonight in Edinburgh.”

Fans were happy to see the star having so much fun on her tour, which began on 10 May in Stockholm and is due to end on 27 September in New Orleans.

“She’s so real for this,” one fan wrote.

Another said: “She seems like she’s having a lot of fun this tour already and I love this for her.”

Someone else argued: “Even her flops are legendary.”

It comes after some suggested the star “threw shade” at Sweden after clips emerged appearing to show a lacklustre crowd in Stockholm.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.