Beyoncé was an hour late to the Grammys and had the most LA excuse

Despite being nominated, and winning a Grammy award Sunday night, Beyoncé, 41, showed up an hour late to the award show causing a stir online.



The singer-songwriter won Best R&B Song for Cuff It from her album Renaissance early on in the night but was nowhere to be found when her name was called up to the stage.

She and her husband, rapper Jay-Z, also missed the red carpet too, which started at 6:30 pm EST / 3:30 pm PST.

So where was the iconic musician Sunday night?

Well apparently, she hit traffic - at least that’s according to Grammy host Trevor Noah.

Celebrities - they’re just like us!

Bey and Jay-Z did manage to make it to the award show around 9:20 pm EST / 6:20 pm PST shortly before Harry Styles performed. Noah gave Beyoncé a moment to herself by presenting her with her Grammy award at the table she was sitting at.

Beyoncé’s late arrival led to memes and jokes online about the singer-songwriter hitting traffic.





“A queen is never late, everyone else is simply early" has never made more sense.

