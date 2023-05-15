Beyoncé fans convinced she ‘threw shade’ at Sweden during Renaissance tour

Beyoncé kickstarted her hotly anticipated Renaissance tour in Stockholm last week, debuting live performances of her hit singles to diehard fans.

The star delivered songs from her seventh No 1 album at the Friends Arena, including 'Alien Superstar', 'Pure/Honey' and 'Summer Renaissance' while riding a giant disco horse. She also revived some of her classics such as 'Crazy in Love' and 'Love on Top'.

While fans immediately turned to TikTok to watch footage from the gig, some were left underwhelmed by the crowd's reaction.

"How could you witness the QUEEN in person and not at minimum do a lil 2 step in your seat," one person hit back, while another added: "Sweden failed her so bad! Some of us were TRYING!"

A third person, who claimed to have attended the concert, alleged: "That's true! I was at Stockholm and a girl even tried to shush me."

One TikToker, Joshua Pingley (@yourbestfriendjoshua) suggested "Beyoncé hated Sweden," before claiming the crowd was seemingly "older, sitting down and quiet."

At a later date in Brussels, she praised fans for their energy adding: "You have been the best audience so far."





@yourbestfriendjoshua Beyoncé seemingly SHADES the audience from the first two nights of her Renaissance Tour in Sweden…😂😂😂 #beyonce





While harsh critics were quick to slam Swedish fans, many more jumped in to suggest it's simply "cultural differences in concert etiquette."

"Not everyone goes feral like Americans," one wrote. "You should see concerts in Japan."



"They still spent their money buying tickets to see her," another added. "Why is everyone tripping at them sitting down? They're clearly enjoying the show."

"She made that face cause they were hitting the high notes for 'Love on Top,'" a third fan commented, while one TikToker said: "In Sweden we are told not to stick out and be loud, because we see it as rude. it is part of our culture."

