Reale Actives: What to know about Alix Earle's new non-acnegenic skincare line

Drop everything: Alix Earle is about to launch her very own skincare line.

Ok, well you might have already guessed that if you've been scrolling on TikTok over the last few weeks, as there have been plenty of cryptic clues - but now, it's been confirmed.

Earle Actives, recognisable by its ultra-Instagrammable mint and silver packaging, has been in the works for around two years according to the 25-year-old, who vows to make acne "fun, sexy and understandable".

The influencer, who has been candid about her struggles with acne in the past, is dedicating the four product-strong to being non-acnegenic (aka, it doesn't make spot-prone skin aggravated), and developed in partnership with her own dermatologist, Dr Kiran Mian.

On top of that, all products are also clinically proven, non-comedogenic, free of synthetic dyes and fragrance, vegan, and cruelty-free - so every box has truly been ticked.

"These formulas pair clinically proven actives with barrier-loving support so skin can chill while breakouts are addressed. think: gentle exfoliators, oil-balancers, redness-reducers, and microbiome-friendly hydrators—at levels that do something, not just say something", a statement from the brand on Instagram reads.

The first products include the Go Deep 8% Mandelic acid serum priced at $39 to help reduce breakouts, a $36 hyaluronic acid moisturiser known as Dew More, the $29 Get Bare Makeup Melting Cleansing Balm, and the Pore Power LHA + BHA Exfoliating Gel Cleanser priced at $28.

It's safe to say fans can't wait, either, with the brand's Instagram account already amassing over half a million followers.

"This is major", Victoria's Secret commented on the launch post.

"I WANT ALL OF IT", friend and fellow influencer, Jake Shane wrote.

"It has been an amazing journey to help develop these products with you, and I am so excited to share them with everyone", Dr Mian chimed in.

The collection launches on 31 March and for now, will be available on realeactives.com.

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