Donald Trump has shared plans for a previously "top secret" military complex underneath the brand new White House ballroom, after a recent lawsuit revealed the plans.

Speaking on Air Force One, he claimed the military were heavily involved in the construction and that aspects of the project were originally meant to remain undisclosed.

“The military is building a big complex under the ballroom, which has come out recently because of a stupid lawsuit that was filed," claimed the president before praising the project for being on time and under budget.

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