Beyoncé, 40, has finally joined TikTok and already amassed more than 3.4m followers.

The musical superstar uploaded her very first video to the social media platform on Thursday morning. It highlighted a compilation of influencers, including Cardi B dancing to her new song "Break My Soul."

The hitmaker also brought her entire music catalog with her which makes her notable tunes available for creators to use in their videos.

"Seeing y'all release the wiggle made me so happy! Thank you so much for all the love for BREAK MY SOUL! - Love B —#RENAISSANCE #BREAKMYSOUL,' she captioned the video.

The 28-time Grammy winner, amassed 174.6K likes for the clip as of Thursday afternoon.

Among those featured in the clip was rapper Cardi B, 29. She was spotted enthusiastically singing along to the lyrics of the song while sporting a bold yellow tank top.

Another fan can be seen jamming out to the song in a black and yellow fishnet catsuit and high heels while she danced to the catchy tune out on the street.

There was a plethora of phenomenal dancing in the clip, along with some jokes. One person playfully poked fun at Beyonce's lyrics where she discussed leaving her job.

"'When Beyonce tells you to quit ur job, but u need ur job so you can afford tickets when she goes on tour," she wrote in the on-screen text of the clip.

Beyoncé's cover photo on the platform is the artwork for her upcoming album Renaissance, which features her wearing just a structured metallic bikini as she sits atop a gleaming holographic horse.

The Houston, Texas native also recently shared the cover for her latest single, BREAK MY SOUL, a dance-pop song featured on the album.

She dropped the track on Monday, June 20.

The single has reunited Beyoncé with the in-demand producers Tricky Stewart and The-Dream, who had previously worked on her iconic tune "Single Ladies."

"Break My Soul" features interjections from the Bounce rapper Big Freedia. Although Beyonce's husband, rapper/mogul Jay-Z doesn't look to be featured on the song, he is listed as one of the multiple songwriters (under S. Carter).

Renaissance is set to drop on July 29 and will be the singer's seventh studio album following her 2016 release of Lemonade.

