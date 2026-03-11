Fallout 3 remaster release window 'revealed' in unlikeliest place

It seems a release window for a remaster of Fallout 3 has been revealed in the unlikeliest of places.

Fallout 3 was the first game in the series that was developed by Bethesda and it was the first 3D one too, releasing in 2008 and going on to scoop a number of Game of the Year gongs.

It has not been officially confirmed but it has been heavily rumoured for a number of years, especially since a remaster of Fallout 3 was mentioned in leaked court documents from Xbox's acquisition of Bethesda, which was finalised in 2021. Those documents also mentioned The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered which shadow dropped in April 2025.

Now it seems a release window for a remaster of Fallout 3 has been revealed - in a listing for an upcoming toy.

A listing for what's claimed to be new McFarlane Toys was spotted and posted across social media. One in particular is for a new seven-inch T-45B Nuka Cola figure and Fallout 3 Remastered specifically is mentioned.

The full listing for the item said: "ELITE EDITION 7IN - FALLOUT 3 REMASTERED - #13 T-45B NUKA COLA."

A number of other retailers and online stores are claiming the potential release months are either July or August, which has swirled speculation it could be released to tie in with Fallout 3 Remastered.

Toy manufacturers usually know about games releasing month in advance so they can manufacture toys to tie in with releases and this seemingly points to Fallout 3 Remastered releasing in July or August.

To be clear though, this is speculation as the figure has not been officially confirmed by McFarlane Toys and a remaster of Fallout 3 has not been confirmed by Bethesda.

