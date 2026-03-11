Louis Theroux's new Netflix documentary, Inside The Manosphere, is now streaming, and it's taking us inside the dark side of the internet where misogyny is rife and men strive for alpha-male status.

The 1.5-hour long show focuses on a number of prominent figures in the space including Harrison Sullivan (better known as HSTikkyTokky), Ed Matthews, Myron Gaines and Sneako, and how they use social media to propel their ideology.

Speculation that the documentary was coming began more than six months ago, when Sullivan, 24, began posting clips on his social media channels from behind-the-scenes.

He started out making fitness videos on the platform, before expanding into tips on building wealth, including trading crypto.

“I coach boys how to be f***ing boys,” he sums up in the show. “How to make money. How to be outside the system. How to not have a boss telling you what to do. I teach guys how to be proper guys, not these soy boy g***s who walk around in the modern day.”

While all four men are similar in the nature of their content, Myron Gaines is best known for his 'Fresh and Fit' podcast, while Sneako has been banned from multiple social media platforms, and often commentates on politics.

Despite being an important - and more prominent topic off the back of Adolescence - the show hasn't come without criticism, either.

Some are saying that by delving into the worlds of these men, we're only platforming them further, rather than focusing on the impact it has on the women around them.

Here's what people are saying about Inside the Manosphere...

"This Louis Theroux Manosphere doc shows how Cringe Late Millenial/elder Gen Z male influencers are", one person wrote on X.

"I don’t know how much of this I’ll be able to watch", another added upon its release.

"Every single one of the 'man-fluencers' came across as nothing more than panicked little boys. Pitiful stuff", a third penned, while someone else wrote: "i’m literally 2 mins into this manosphere doc and my face has been like this the whole time", alongside a photo of a disgusted Barbie doll reaction.

Meanwhile, The Independent gave the documentary two stars, branding it "an infuriating failure of a documentary".

Louis Theroux: Inside The Manosphere is now streaming on Netflix

