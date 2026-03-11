Every so often, a quote attributed to Kanye West appears out of nowhere, stripped of context, and spreads like wildfire across social media.

The latest to do the rounds claims to be the rapper’s response when asked about wishing his ex-wife well.

"I can't wish her the best because she would end up with me," the Kanye-coded 'quote' read, quickly racking up reactions on X/Twitter.

"Shakespeare would've loved Ye," one response read, while another quipped: "Imagine being so confident you think someone’s best outcome is circling back to you. Self-esteem in billionaire mode."

Before long, the supposed quote began circulating on other platforms too, with Instagram users sharing posts that also attributed the line to Kanye.

But we regret to inform you: it's completely fabricated, and Kanye never made that statement to begin with. Though we can see why the claim isn’t entirely unbelievable, given the rapper’s long history of outspoken remarks.

The original tweet attributing the quote to Kanye came from Hoops Crave, an account known for satirical posts and fake news. Its display picture closely mimics that of Pop Crave, though the account’s bio clearly states it is not affiliated.

And it’s far from the first time a 'Kanye quote' has fooled social media.

Another viral tweet once claimed Kanye openly discussed Kim’s bowel habits – a story that still circulates online today.

That one, too, is completely false.

