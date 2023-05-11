Bhad Bhabie calls men 'creepy' for subscribing to her OnlyFans when she was 18

Bhad Bhabie has hit out at "creepy" men who were subscribed to her OnlyFans account when she was 18.

The rapper, real name Danielle Bregoli, became a viral hit after appearing on Dr Phil and birthing the famous catchphrase: "Cash me outside, how ’bout that?"

During a recent appearance on Emily Ratajkowski's High Low podcast, the rapper candidly spoke about signing up to OnlyFans at a young age and becoming one of the platform's top earners.

She said: "It doesn’t go like that for everybody. I’ve had people come up to me and say, 'I’m just going to do it like you do it'. And I’m like, 'Ahhh no'.”

"It’s situational," she added.

Bregoli then touched on how it felt knowing adults were subscribed to her account when she was 18.

"I was kept covered up for so long, right, with how they were making me dress and s**t," she told EmRata.

"And I was young. It’s creepy but at the same time…18 is 18.

"That’s what they said it was, so that’s what they said it was."

She continued: "Do I think it’s a billion per cent OK? No. But at the same time, it’s like, if they ain’t going to find it here, they’ll find it somewhere."

EmRata asked Bregoli how her mum felt about her joining the adult website, to which she responded she "doesn't care".

"That lady love money. She don’t care where it comes from," she joked.

Bregoli's estimated earnings for 2021 are said to be around £42 million ($51 million). Forbes suggested that the majority comes from OnlyFans, raking in over £823,000 ($1 million) in her first six hours.

