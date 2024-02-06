Concerns raised for Kanye West's wife as she is seen wearing just a raincoat in public

Kanye 'Ye' West's wife Bianca Censori has turned heads with another controversial outfit choice prompting a debate about the outfits her husband dresses her in.

The Yeezy architect was spotted hand-in-hand with Ye during a studio outing in Los Angeles. Censori was wearing nothing but a transparent raincoat with large black writing to cover her modesty.

The 29-year-old sported the look with a pair of black leather boots and a hood tied under her chin.

Meanwhile, her husband was dripped head-to-toe in Yeezy, including a black mask to cover his face and black gloves.

Snaps soon spread on social media, causing a divide among X/Twitter users.

Footage shared online from The Daily Standout shows Ye telling the paparazzi how to do their job.

"You've got to go further," he's heard saying.

"I told you about those close shots," he continued. "They be corny."

"BIANCACENSORI, WHAT A SENSUOUS WOMAN," one fan wrote. "Find someone like Bianca, the way she looking at his Man Kanye West."



Another Ye fan account added: "BIANCA CENSORI STUNNING PHOTOS LAST NIGHT ALONG KANYE WEST."

Others weren't so sold on the look, with one questioning: "Sorry, but WHAT is going on here??"

One user asked: "Why does a young beautiful woman in this day and age allow herself to be virtually naked while her partner is covered from head to toe?"

Meanwhile, the celebrity world was too much for one person, who headed back to bed.

"I woke up to the most chaotic day yet Drake I have no words, Carti ….Ye at least your raincoat fit fire your fit is fire and Bianca is hot but too much is happening let me go rest and pray. Y'all have a blessed day," they wrote.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.