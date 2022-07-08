Bill Gates' daughter Phoebe and her alleged boyfriend have become the latest target for trolls after posting a sweet photo together.

On Wednesday, Phoebe, 19, dropped the first photo with her 'new beau' on her Instagram Story. The snap showed the man kissing her on the cheek, as the tech mogul's daughter penned two love heart emojis over the image.

The Stanford student didn't disclose any other details about his identity, but judging by the photo they seem smitten.

It’s unclear whether the two are actually dating, but that didn’t stop trolls from firing cheap racist shots toward the pair and Mr Microsoft himself.

"Phoebe Gates and her boyfriend pulling up to Bill Gates [sic] for Thanksgiving," one person tweeted alongside a video of a black man waving a gun around in the car.

"Bill Gates bout to make a whole new virus just to end this relationship," another Twitter user wrote.

Others were quick to joke that her suspected boyfriend was using Phoebe for her dad's money.

One user tweeted: "Bro secured the bag. He knew the task and accomplished it."

"Bro become a millionaire in a matter of seconds," one penned, as another added: "Now we know why Bill Gates been tellin Gates's his kids they ain’t gon inherit s**t," referring to Gates' previous confession that he does not plan on leaving the majority of his wealth to his children.

The billionaire, worth an estimated $120bn, said he plans on leaving his children $10 million of his fortune.

Others rightfully called out the absurdity of some of the comments, with one saying: "It's 2022 and guess why they talking about Bill Gates daugher."















