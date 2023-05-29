Billie Eilish calls fans 'f**king bozos' for criticising her new feminine look

Billie Eilish has hit out at fans for criticising her style on Instagram.

The global pop star called fans ‘f**king bozos’ after she spoke about being criticised for wearing feminine clothing after being known for wearing baggy, boy-ish clothing for the first few years of her career.

She spoke about the lose-lose situation she found herself in, something often experienced by many women, especially those in the spotlight.

On her Instagram stories she wrote: "I spent the first 5 years of my career getting absolutely OBLITERATED by you fools for being boy ish and dressing how I did & constantly being told I’d be hotter if I acted like a woman and now when I feel comfortable enough to wear anything remotely feminine or fitting, I CHANGED and am a sellout...and 'what happened to her"

Billie Eilish on her Instagram story @billieeilish on Instagram





The 21-year-old continued: "OMG it's not the same Bilie she's just like the rest bla blah...you guys are true idiots. Lol."

"I can be BOTH’ the star exclaimed, adding sarcastically on another story: ‘FUN FACT! Did you know that women are multifaceted!!!!!??? … totally unheard of and insane to want to express yourself differently at different times."

Her comments come after a recent speight of other celebrities calling out their fans for making comments about them including Ariana Grande who begged her fans in an emotional video to stop commenting on her changing body appearance.

Elsewhere Taylor Swift fans also wrote an open letter to the star criticising her rumoured relationship with The 1975 frontman Matty Healy.

