Billie Eilish loses 100,000 followers over "I love boobs" Instagram post

Billie Eilish once lost over 100,000 Instagram followers for answering a Q&A from a fan.

Back in 2020, the 'Ocean Eyes' singer opened up the floodgates to questions, with one asking to show a drawing she was particularly proud of.

In response, Eilish shared a page filled with a variety of nude sketches featuring breasts, female bodies and snakes.

"These probably lol I love boobs," she wrote as the text overlay.

Despite candidly answering the question, the 22-year-old lost around 100,000 followers on the platform.

Eilish, herself, acknowledged her social media decline when she reshared a screenshot of a fan tweet which read: "BYE NOT HER LOSING 100K CUZ OF BOOBS."

In turn, the star joked: "LMFAOOO y’all babies smh."

Billie Eilish/Instagram

More recently, Eilish was spotted embracing a Brat Summer alongside Charli XCX at the singer's 32nd birthday celebrations in Los Angeles.

The pair recently unveiled the new video for the Guess remix directed by Aidan Zamir. It shows the two stars dancing around as thousands of underwear pieces fall from the sky, singing: "You wanna guess the colour of my underwear, you wanna know what I’ve got going on down there."

The end credits highlighted that all unworn pieces will be donated to I Support The Girls.



The charity, which distributes underwear and period products to women going through domestic violence, homelessness and hardship, confirmed it had received the underwear late on Thursday night.

"Thank u for letting me be a part of dis," Eilish shared on Instagram alongside the music video.

