Blac Chyna has quit her 'dead end' OnlyFans account

It made her an incredible annual income of an incredible $240 million [£199 million] just a few years ago, but Blac Chyna has revealed she is ready to quit her OnlyFans account.

The model and socialite has spoken about her decision to change her life, removing fillers in order to return to her natural body and quitting the subscription-based streaming service.

Chyna, whose real name is Angela Renée White, will no longer create X-rated content for the site, and she spoke about the decision on the Jason Lee Show.

“I don't do OnlyFans anymore — I don't do it anymore at all,” she said. “I’m just changing everything about me.”

She went on describe being on the site as a "dead end", and said: “At a certain age, they see and gravitate to everything. I feel like I have other things — bigger fish to fry.”

Chyna, 34, was previously the top celebrity earner on OnlyFans, having previously charged $50 a month for subscription fees.

She has previously spoken about her experiences after being “born again” by getting baptised on her birthday in May last year.

The model also previously shared a video of herself preparing to get the fillers in her face dissolved on Instagram, taking her fans along on her “life-changing” transformation.



“I am getting these fillers dissolved from my cheeks and from my jawline because enough is enough and all has to come out,” she said in the clip. “And that's just as simple as that."

The mother of two said on Instagram that her decision to undo her years of cosmetic surgeries is part of her journey to “get back to Angela”.





In a subsequent video, Chyna said that she underwent her first breast enhancement surgery when she was 19 years old, but now she’s “stepping into a different way”.



“I want you all to be a part of my life changing journey,” she captioned the series of videos. “I reduced my breast and gluteus maximus. You all have the power to heal your life, and you need to know that.”

