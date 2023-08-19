Blake Lively trolls Ryan Reynolds in racy bikini ad

Blake Lively turned to Instagram with a stunning drinks campaign for Betty Buzz and took no time in teasing Ryan Reynolds in the process.

Fans were in awe of Lively's posts, which saw her donning a red swimsuit for the shoot. One photo saw the actress taking a sip from her Lemon Lime flavoured beverage while jokingly sporting "your mom's 90s visor".

Another post showed the actress by the pool drinking the Meyer Lemon fizzy drink, while the third upload revealed the "real crowd pleaser," in form of the Grapefruit flavour.

The posts were soon flooded with compliments from fans and familiar faces, including Gigi Hadid, who commented: "Hotty mommyyyyyy."

"Just here waiting for Ryan’s response," another person joked, while a third added: "FOREVER THE IT GIRL."

Lively then went on to share a snap to her Instagram Story, where she poked fun at her husband Reynolds.



"This is not a capture of a wild mating ritual (thought it could be). I legitimately chug @bettybuzz Meyer Lemon, all day. Every day. I am our number one customer."

Blake then added: "I respect our customer's privacy so I won't reveal that @vancityreynolds is our number 2 customer."

Lively previously opened up about the inspiration behind the alcohol version of the brand 'Betty Booze', writing: "Betty Booze comes from the lemonade recipe I made up 13 years ago for summer lemonade stands. Yeah. I still do lemonade stands. Yeah it was in my 20s that I really got into it.



"The lemonade stand version is obviously alcohol free. And it sells out FAST. I would often have adults in my life request a version of my lemonade but with alcohol. It happened so much that that’s where the idea for @bettybooze was born."

