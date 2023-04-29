Meta Gala 2023 called to be 'cancelled' after Blake Lively confirms she won't be there

Blake Lively has left her fans devastated after she announced that she will not be in attendance at the 2023 Met Gala, with some even calling for it to be cancelled.

The 35-year-old actor has stunned crowds in the past at the prestigious event including her 2022 Statue of Liberty-inspired gown which wowed even her husband Ryan Reynolds.

However, anyone hoping for a similar moment this year will be left disappointed.

According to People, while in attendance at the reopening of Tiffany & Co. Fifth Avenue in New York City Lively was asked by reporters if she will be at this year's Met Gala to which she confirmed she won't be but would be "watching" from home.

When she was complimented on the aforementioned 2022 outfit she replied: "Thank you, that's very sweet. I'll be wearing that on my couch on Monday."

Upon hearing this news fans were not exactly thrilled at the prospect of a Met Gala without Lively and one of her incredible dresses.













In reality, it's probably no surprise that Lively won't be in attendance as she and Reynolds have just welcomed their fourth child into their family, so their commitments are elsewhere.

Meanwhile, Reynolds is also preoccupied with his football team Wrexham, who have just secured promotion back to the football league and are now in pursuit of the signing of Welsh football legend Gareth Bale.

This year's Met Gala will take place on Monday 1st May with the theme honouring the late great fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld.

