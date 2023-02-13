Blake Lively leaves fans confused with cryptic 'birth announcement'

Blake Lively appears to have discreetly revealed the birth of her fourth child with Ryan Reynolds - and fans of the actor are confused at the understated announcement.

In a post to Instagram, the A Simple Favor star shared a photo of herself where she appeared to have no visible baby bump as she stood with Reynolds and his mother, Tammy.

“Puppy Bowl Sunday 2023. Been busy," she wrote in the caption of the Instagram post, as she also posted snaps of the dishes she made for the Super Bowl.

Though fans believe the "been busy" is also a hint from Lively that she has given birth.

One person wrote: "Wait did you have the baby?"

"Awwww looks like Blake had the baby!" another person said.

Someone else added: "You’re either holding out on us and had your baby, or this is an old pic."





The 35-year-old last posted with her baby bump back on January 3, posing with Reynolds during a workout.

The gender of Lively and Reynolds's fourth child has not been announced. The couple shares three daughters - James, eight, Inez, six, and Betty, three.

In September last year, Lively announced her pregnancy when she appeared with her baby bump on the red carpet at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women’s Summit.

During her pregnancy, the actor called out the paparazzi for waiting outside her house to get snaps of her.

In an Instagram post sharing pictures of herself and her baby bump, she wrote: "Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a sighting will leave me alone."





“You freak me and my kids out. Thanks to everyone else for all the love and respect and for continuing to unfollow accounts and publications who share photos of children.

You have all the power against them. And thank you to the media who have a ‘No Kids Policy’.

She added: “You all make all the difference."

