Co-chair of this year's Met Gala Blake Lively stunned husband and co-chair Ryan Reynolds on the red carpet while unveiling the train of her dress.

Lively, 34, and Reynolds, 45, arrived together dressed to the theme of Gilded Glamor and White Tie. Reynolds wore a velvet dark red suit matching the rose-colored satin bow on Lively's beaded Versace gown.

However, Lively had surprises in store for the cameras, and apparently her husband.

As the actress made her way to the steps of the Met a team of people helped un-bustle the satin bow revealing a long light blue colored dress with matching satin gloves.

Standing nearby, Reynolds' mouth dropped in awe as he watched his wife's dress turn into a more extravagant gown.

Sign up for our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Blake Lively stuns husband Ryan Reynolds by unveiling her dress at the Met Gala Getty Images





On social media, people expressed their adornment for the Hollywood couple.

"Find yourself someone that looks at you the way Ryan Reynolds looks at Blake Lively," Abby tweeted.

"Ryan reynolds just sitting back and watching blake lively have her moment is the most precious thing, if this isn’t love then idk what is," another Twitter user said.

"i want to have what they have 😭," a Twitter user added.

In videos shot from different perspectives, Reynolds can be seen staring at his wife in awe and then applauding the dress reveal.







Lively told The Cut her Versace dress was inspired by New York architecture. The dress reveal is reminiscent of Lady Gaga's 2019 Met Gala look in which she changed her outfit four times on the carpet

As co-chairs of the Met Gala, Lively and Reynolds helped put together the event alongside other co-chairs Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda.



Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

