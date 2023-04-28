Ryan Reynolds shares picture of Gareth Bale in a Wrexham shirt

Ryan Reynolds really, really wants Gareth Bale to join Wrexham.

The Hollywood star and his co-owner Rob McElhenney have been courting the Wales legend over recent days, trying to convince him to come out of retirement and help them in League 2 next season.

It comes as Wrexham were promoted to the football league after beating Boreham Wood 3-1 over the weekend.

McElhenney reached out to try and convince Bale to return to football, writing on Twitter: “Hey @GarethBale11 let’s play golf, where I totally won’t spend 4 hours trying to convince you to un-retire for one last magical season."

The post also included a video of Bale congratulating McElhenney on the result, saying: "Hi Rob, just want to congratulate you on your promotion and everything you're doing at Wrexham."

Reynolds also joined in by writing: “I will shave a professional-grade golf course into Rob’s back if you’ll give Wrexham a season.”

“Update: after an online image search, it appears Rob does not have the requisite body hair to support this plan,” he added.

Now both men have shared an image of Bale which has been photoshopped to show him in a Wrexham shirt.



“‘What if?’ Like the @marvel series!” McElhenney wrote.

Reynolds is certainly pushing for the move – and just imagine how big a move it could be for Welsh football.

Bale retired from football after leading Wales out at the World Cup last year. During his career, he played for Southampton, Tottenham, Real Madrid and Los Angeles FC and won the Champions League five times.

