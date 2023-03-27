Blake Lively trolls Wrexham fan with brutal message to his girlfriend

Blake Lively proved yet again that she’s every bit as mischievous as husband Ryan Reynolds during a walk around the Wrexham FC stadium.

Reynolds famously co-owns the Welsh football team with celebrity pal Rob McElhenney, so Lively is a welcome fixture at the Racecourse Ground.

The Gossip Girl icon may be one of Hollywood’s most glamorous stars, but she’s celebrated for her humility and wicked sense of humour.

This was made stunningly evident to one unsuspecting fan on Saturday when he asked her to leave a special message for his girlfriend.

“Blake, can you say hi to Steph please – my girlfriend?” the man called to her from the front row of the stands, brandishing his phone.

“Hi Stephanie!” Lively obliged politely, waving at the screen, before suddenly adding: “You should leave him!”

She then gasped at her own cheekiness as onlookers shrieked with laughter, and the obviously delighted man groaned with feigned despair.

Posting the clip to Twitter, the man said his girlfriend was "absolutely over the moon" at the dedication and, luckily, hadn't taken the star's advice.

Lively’s meet-and-greets with Red Dragons supporters is just one of the many highlights that Reynolds and McElhenney’s takeover has brought to the club.

The pair have transformed the side since taking charge two years ago, with the hugely successful Welcome to Wrexham documentary series introducing the club and wider community to international audiences.

Striker Paul Mullin Mullin says every day life at Wrexham is a world away from the LA glitz to which they are accustomed, pointing to how Reynolds reached out when his three-year-old son Albi was diagnosed with autism in January.

“Ryan came over to see Albi,” Mullin told the PA news agency.

“That’s the type of people they are, really cool people. They care about the players, the families, the staff, and the club more importantly.

“It’s nice of them as owners to keep in touch with the lads and check on how they are getting on. It means you’re going to produce for them on the pitch if you’re happy off it.”

