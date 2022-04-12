It really is the news story that keeps on giving, and there is yet more detail to emerge from Will Smith’s Oscars slap.

New footage has been revealed online which shows the actor being consoled by Bradley Cooper during a non-televised interval between awards.

It came, of course, after Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife, the actor Jada Pinkett Smith, while presenting the award for Best Documentary.

“Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can’t wait to see you,” said Rock in reference to her shaved head. Pinkett Smith previously stated that she shaved her head after struggling with alopecia.

Smith then proceeded to walk on stage and slap Rock after the remark and yelled: “Keep my wife’s name out your f***ing mouth.”

Cooper was one of the stars, alongside Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry, that was then seen comforting Smith after the incident.





New footage posted by TikTok user @_crystaldlace shows Cooper and Smith standing alone by the side of the stage, with Cooper’s arm on the King Richard star’s shoulder.



Just a few minutes later that was filmed, Smith gave a tearful acceptance speech after winning the award for Best Actor and revealed what Washington said to him during the break.

“I’m being called on in my life to love people and to protect people and to be a river to my people,” he said.

“I know, to do what we do, we’ve gotta be able to take abuse. You’ve gotta be able to have people talk crazy about you. In this business, you’ve gotta be able to have people disrespecting you. You’ve gotta smile and pretend that that’s okay.

He then revealed what “Denzel said to me a few minutes ago”, adding that Washington had told him: “‘In your highest moments, be careful; that’s when the devil comes for you’.”

