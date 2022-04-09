Chris Rock has reportedly poked fun at the slap he received from Will Smith at the Oscars almost two weeks ago during a stand-up comedy gig on Friday.

The comedian, in one of his first public appearances since the now-viral incident occurred, made only one reference to the slap at the gig at the Fantasy Springs Resort in California.

Upon getting a standing ovation, Rock quipped: "I'm OK, I have a whole show and I'm not talking about that until I get paid. Life is good. I got my hearing back."

According to Desert Sun, that was the only joke or remark he made about the slap during the show, which also saw him make gags about Hillary Clinton, Meghan Markle and the Kardashians.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

This isn't the first time that Rock has spoken about what happened to him at the Oscars but he has kept his words to a minimum so far.

Less than a week after being slapped by the Best Actor winner for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, Rock appeared onstage at Boston’s Wilbur Theatre for a gig which punters must have been anticipating some rich material about the slap.

Reuters

However, Rock just kept things to a few short lines by saying: "So… how was your weekend?!

"I don't have a bunch of s*** to say about that, so if you came here for that… I had written a whole show before this weekend."

He went on to say: "I'm still processing what happened, so at some point, I'll talk about that s***. It'll be serious. It'll be funny, but right now I'm going to tell some jokes.”

Rock's most recent words came on the same day that it was announced that Will Smith was going to be banned by the Academy for 10 years for slapping Chris Rock at the ceremony two weeks ago.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.