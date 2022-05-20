Britney Spears posed nude for pictures nearly one week after she and her fiancé Sam Ashgari suffered a miscarriage.

On Thursday (19 May), the Princess of Pop took to her Instagram to upload a carousel of the same photo with a few edits.

"GOOD my a** MURICA," she cheekily wrote, followed by a kiss mark emoji and peach emoji.

She also can be seen holding a door open in the picture as she used her hand and a pink heart emoji to cover her nether regions.

Fans and celebrities alike took to the comment section of Spear's post to praise her.

"You're beautiful Britney," wrote Demi Lovato.

"I'm so happy for you! Do whatever you want with your freedom x, "added Zack Pinsent, a content creator who posts videos on 18th-century tailoring.

Last Saturday, Spears and Asghari released a joint statement announcing the loss of their "miracle baby."

"This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along. However, we were overly excited to share the good news," the couple wrote on Instagram.

"We are grateful for all of your support. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult moment."

June 2021 was the first time Spears mentioned wanting to expand her family with Asghari, which was amid her conservatorship battle.

When Spears' 13-year conservatorship came to an end in November 2021, she informed her followers that she was "thinking about having another baby."

And in April 2022, she announced that she was pregnant in a lengthy Instagram post.

"I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby ," her reveal read.

Following the pregnancy loss, Asghari also wrote on his Instagram Story that the pair would plan to expand their family "soon."

And as for the artist, she called her music an "escape.",

I'm definitely going through something in my life at the moment … and music helps me so much just to gain insight and perspective," she captioned a post.

