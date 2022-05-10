Britney Spears took to Instagram to post the same nude photo of herself over and over - and fans couldn't get enough.

Spears, 40, has used her Instagram platform to express her uncensored thoughts for the first time in 13 years. In November, Spears' longtime conservatorship was lifted allowing her to have control over her body and personal life.

Since then, Spears has posted photos of herself half-nude or nude as a way of expressing the love she has for her body.

On Monday, the Toxic singer posted a carousel photo set of the same nude photo with six different edits and fans couldn't get enough.

"for free?!?!?!!!!!!!!! charge us!," a commenter jokingly wrote.

"u r doing amazing sweetie," another person wrote.

Spears proceeded to post a different version of the same nude in a separate post three times, then posted another nude photo three other times.

Some critics of the pop singer believed Spears was overkilling the amount of nude photos she shared. On Instagram and Twitter people asked Spears to stop posting so many revealing photos.

But fans quickly came to the pop star's defense.

"For years, Britney was forced to be silent and controlled against her will so others could gain money and power. They tried to destroy her, but she's resilient. If she wants to pose naked then that's her right. If it makes you uncomfortable... GOOD," a commenter wrote.

Spears was placed under the controversial conservatorship back in 2008 after having several public mental health crises leading people to worry about Spears' ability to take care of herself and her family.

The conservatorship gave Spears' father, Jaime Spears, control over her personal and professional life from everything to what she could post on social media to what she could do with her body.

Supports of Spears cried 'Free Britney' for years before the court deemed the conservatorship 'no longer required'. Now, they're crying 'Freed Britney' to remind people to not police the 40-year-old musician on social media.

"i love u… do whatever you want QUEEN!!!!," a commenter said on Spears' post.

