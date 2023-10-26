Britney Spears has revealed why she takes so many nude photos of herself

Singer Britney Spears has revealed why she posts so many nude pictures on Instagram, giving an understandable explanation in her memoir.

The 41-year-old pop icon recently released a tell-all book, titled The Woman in Me, detailing shocking new revelations about her life and opening up about headline-making moments like shaving off her hair in 2007 and her break up with Justin Timberlake.

Since Spears’ 13-year-long conservatorship ended in November 2021, she has regained control over how own life as well as her social media accounts and regularly posts pictures of herself in underwear or wearing nothing at all.

While the posts sometimes baffle fans, she explained why she does it in her memoir, writing that she gets “joy” from being in control over her own body and image.

She wrote: “I know that a lot of people don’t understand why I love taking pictures of myself naked or in new dresses.

“But I think if they’d been photographed by other people thousands of times, prodded and posed for other people’s approval, they’d understand that I get a lot of joy from posting the way I feel sexy and taking my own picture.”

It is not the first time Spears has addressed the nudity on her social media page. In 2021, the singer captioned a topless post, writing: “Before I show you more pics of my body … I want you to understand my thoughts on exposing my skin!!!!”

She continued: “In my opinion, it’s quite twisted the immediate response of when any woman is hot and they want to shed a layer … no … I’m not talking in a strip club or a performance … just on a practical scale of being in your car and realising you’re wearing a stupid long sleeve shirt in the summer!!!!

“The immediate reaction to any woman who does this after shedding a layer is DAMN I FEEL BETTER … therefore you think you look better!!!”

