Britney Spears finally confirms how things ended with Justin Timberlake

Britney Spears has detailed how her relationship with Justin Timberlake ended when the former NSYNC star dumped her via a text message.

In her upcoming memoir The Woman in Me, the 41-year-old singer revealed how the "devastating" break-up of the three-year relationship back in 2002 impacted her.

“I was comatose in Louisiana, and he was happily running around Hollywood,” she wrote in an excerpt as per the New York Times .

Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears appear at the 2002 NBA All-Star game in Philadelphia on Feb. 10, 2002. Spears' memoir "The Woman in Me" releases Oct. 24. AP Photo/Chris Gardner, File

Spears said the break-up affected her so much that she considered quitting the music industry at the time.

After Timberlake released his "Cry Me a River” music video where it's believed to portray Spears, she commented on the women's likeness and noted how the video had "a woman who looks like me cheats on him and he wanders around sad in the rain."

Following their split, the Baby One More Time singer noted the difference in how the media characterised her and Timberlake.

She believed the media presented her as a "harlot who’d broken the heart of America’s golden boy," and expressed how she felt forced by her father and management to do the infamous Diane Sawyer interview where was quizzed on her former relationship.

Meanwhile, Spears admitted in the new memoir that she was unfaithful during her relationship with Timberlake - claiming she "made out" with dancer Wade Robson at a bar one night.

But the pop star also alleged that Timberlake also cheated on her during their time together, but didn't name who with.

Another personal detail that Spears revealed was how she fell pregnant during her relationship with Timberlake and ended up getting an abortion in late 2000 after Timberlake said they were "too young" to be parents.

The Woman in Me will be released on 24 October.

