Look we all know the routine now with Britney Spears and her Instagram account.

The world-famous pop star loves posting nudes on the platform and more the power to her because heaven knows she's been through enough.

Recently she has been mixing up where she posts the nudes, which are always tactically censored as to not break Instagram's strict nudity laws, which don't seem to apply to someone like Kendall Jenner.

40-year-old Spears has taken her nudes from outside of her house to a beach and also what appeared to be a hotel room in London. In her latest snaps, she is outdoors again and this time on a boat.

The songstress posted a short video of her chilling on a luxury yacht on Sunday complete with the caption: "It was all a dream!!! Hey but I’m still dreaming y’all !!!" This was after she had posted a picture of herself on the same boat in the same bikini which read: "Part 1 - SAIL."





















The video shows the star having fun on the ship, having food and drink, dancing, swimming and posing topless in a panama hat and sunglasses. Spears did not disclose the location where the video and pictures were taken.

The new posts come amid reports from TMZ that Spears's long-awaited tell-all memoir is finally completed and will be published by Simon & Schuster and released in January. However, an unlikely paper shortage might delay when the book actually hits shelves.

Regardless, Spears still seems to be having a whale of a time having married her partner Sam Asghari in June.

