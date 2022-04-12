Brooklyn Beckham, the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham, has an eight line-long tattoo on the back of his neck dedicated to his wife, Nicola Peltz.

On Saturday (April 9), the 23-year-old tied the knot with his long-term love in a glamorous ceremony in Palm Beach, Florida.

The couple began dating in 2019 and the following year, they got engaged. Since then, Brooklyn has unveiled numerous tattoos in honour of his wife.

And one of the ink jobs below the top of his back features a touching love letter that the American actress wrote for him before they wed.

It reads as follows: "My forever boy. Read this anytime you feel anxious.

"I want you to know how deeply loved you are.

"You have the kindest heart I've ever met and hope I never go a day without your love.

"I think you are so incredible.

"Just know we can get through it all together if you breathe slow and trust.

"I love you beyond.

"Love always, your future wifey."

This tattooed love letter from his now-wife also sits below an inking of Peltz's eyes, which he got in 2020.

Beckham also has Peltz's late grandma's name 'Gina' on his arm as well as a poem that reads: "My life, my love, my truth, my breath, my reason, my beauty, my precious."

He also recently revealed he'd had 'Peltz' tattooed on his chest nestled between two cherubs.

Beckham might be in for some major laser work if the two were to call it quits.

But for now, the lovebirds are in marital bliss.

At the wedding, David delivered a heartfelt and emotional speech at the celebrity-studded event where guests such as Venus and Serena Williams, Gordon Ramsey and Eva Longoria were among the 600 guests there.

An insider told The Sun that David was reportedly unable to hold back his tears as he reminisced on the day his first child came into the world and how he "wanted to protect him."

"David got a lump in his throat and had to stop and take a breather to regain his composure, but it was a very sweet speech," they told the outlet.

