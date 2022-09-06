Brooklyn Beckham has addressed rumours that he abandoned his wife inside a restaurant while he made his exit.

The 23-year-old took to Instagram to speak out after he was snapped by paparazzi leaving Cecconi's restaurant in West Hollywood alone and sitting on the curb as he waited for his car.

He left the Los Angeles restaurant that he had previously been arriving at earlier with his wife Nicola Peltz. But, the pair have claimed that Peltz decided to leave through an exit in the alleyway.

In an Instagram story, the newlyweds clarified what happened, as Peltz wrote: “When you exit out the alley to avoid the paps and do it well enough that they think @brooklynpeltzbeckham left alone.”

She also shared a picture of herself in the same clothes she was seen entering the restaurant in that appeared to be taken in an alleyway.

Beckham then shared the post on his own Instagram story, adding: “Don't believe everything you read.”

The celebrity couple got married in April this year in Palm Beach, but their relationship has already faced hardships as rumours of a rift between Beckham’s mother Victoria Beckham and Peltz have circulated.

According to BuzzFeed, the source of the feud began during the wedding preparations as Peltz wore a Valentino couture gown rather than one designed by her future mother-in-law.

Speaking about the rumoured tension, Brooklyn Beckham told Variety: “I’ve learned they’re always going to try to write stuff like that. They’re always going to try and put people down. But everyone gets along, which is good.”

